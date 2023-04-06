Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $17.70 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,094 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 85.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 978,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,699,000 after acquiring an additional 150,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,152,000 after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,777,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $70.27 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.