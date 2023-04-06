Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WBS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

