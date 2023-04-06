Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $18.24 Million Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 189.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,689 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $18,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $309,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,686,634.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $309,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,686,634.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $266,203.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,223.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,268 shares of company stock worth $12,369,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

SILK stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The business had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.