Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $22.63 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 496,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,290 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $22,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

HRL stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

