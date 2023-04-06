Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 50,648 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.4 %

RJF opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.42.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Raymond James’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

