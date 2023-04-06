Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 239,444 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,444 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

