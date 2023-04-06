Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 345,471 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345,471 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,220,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of HALO opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,773,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

