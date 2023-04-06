Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,084 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $381.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.32 and a 200 day moving average of $368.25. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.