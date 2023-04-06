Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $104.47 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.