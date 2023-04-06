Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

