Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.