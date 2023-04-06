Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.39.

Alphabet stock opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

