Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.36.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.