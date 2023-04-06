Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.7 %

AMZN opened at $101.10 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,308 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

