Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Down 2.7 %
AMZN opened at $101.10 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96.
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,308 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
