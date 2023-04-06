Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,693 shares of company stock worth $7,634,308. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

