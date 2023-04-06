American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 267,668 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $64,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 129,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $307.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.46 and its 200-day moving average is $247.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

