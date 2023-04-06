American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

