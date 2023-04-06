Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

