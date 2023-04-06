Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AON were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $321.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.43. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

