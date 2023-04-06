Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 228.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIRC stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,124. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,525.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

