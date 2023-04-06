Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.79.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.