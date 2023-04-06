Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 73,823 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 32.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $537,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

