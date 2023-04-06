Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.