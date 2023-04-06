Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $60.63 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 466,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.7% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average is $145.79.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

