Arden Trust Co Acquires 2,478 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kearns & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

MMC opened at $168.20 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.29. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

