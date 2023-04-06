Arden Trust Co Acquires 67 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $194.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.15 and its 200 day moving average is $203.98. The company has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

