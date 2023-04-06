Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,134 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

