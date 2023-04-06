Arden Trust Co Buys 21,406 Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5,825.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 278,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,548,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $755,000.

Shares of BATS:LVHI opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $312.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.55.

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

