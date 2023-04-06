Arden Trust Co Buys 26 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $663.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.14. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Argus boosted their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.