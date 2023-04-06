Arden Trust Co Buys Shares of 514,670 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 514,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,272,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $53.39.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.