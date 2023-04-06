Arden Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,958 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,403 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

