Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USIG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,083,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 466.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 49,202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 35,408 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 228.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 475,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

