Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $71,442,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,411,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Shares of APD stock opened at $283.88 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.02 and its 200 day moving average is $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

