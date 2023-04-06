Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $629.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.73. The firm has a market cap of $262.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

