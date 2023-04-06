Arden Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

