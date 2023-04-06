Arden Trust Co Has $1.06 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 72,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on T. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

