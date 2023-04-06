Arden Trust Co Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,152,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $197.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day moving average of $202.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

