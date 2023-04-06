Arden Trust Co Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

