Arden Trust Co Has $1.33 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in TC Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

TC Energy stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 479.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

