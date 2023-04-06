Arden Trust Co Has $1.37 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $184.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

