Arden Trust Co Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $164.06 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.19.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

