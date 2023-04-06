Arden Trust Co Has $2.55 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $861,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 693,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after buying an additional 2,036,072 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

