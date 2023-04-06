Arden Trust Co Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $355.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

