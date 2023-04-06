Arden Trust Co Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $691,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.