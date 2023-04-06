Arden Trust Co Has $48.42 Million Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) by 7,962.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,273,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258,088 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $48,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AOM stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.44. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

