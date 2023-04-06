Arden Trust Co Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

Further Reading

