Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,735,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

