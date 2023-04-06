Arden Trust Co Invests $15.94 Million in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,935,000. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF makes up about 3.2% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOA. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 279.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

