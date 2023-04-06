Arden Trust Co Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

