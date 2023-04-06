Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.46.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

